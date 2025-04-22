Calls for Monroe Drive safety overhaul after Atlanta grandmother struck by car

The Brief Lynda Croom was severely injured while crossing Monroe Drive, a location known for frequent crashes, highlighting ongoing safety concerns. The Atlanta Department of Transportation is implementing safety improvements on Monroe Drive, including a roundabout and lane reductions, with plans 60% complete. Erin Croom Kirkpatrick expresses concern that new residential developments may increase traffic and danger on Monroe Drive, despite city efforts to enhance safety.



An Atlanta grandmother continues to recover after being hit by a car while crossing the street. It happened on Monroe Drive, which is a busy stretch of road near Piedmont Park.

FOX 5 has reported in the past that the street has been the site of many crashes, but now the victim’s daughter from this latest incident has more concerns.

What we know:

Lynda Croom was crossing the street at Monroe Drive and Amsterdam Avenue in February when she was hit in the crosswalk, leaving her severely injured.

"She had a lacerated liver, she lost half of her blood," said her daughter, Erin Croom Kirkpatrick. "She broke a lot of bones."

The Atlanta Department of Transportation has worked on a plan to make Monroe safer. The city says it is 60% done with designing it. Early plans show they will add a roundabout at Park Avenue, reduce Monroe Drive to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane, among other safety improvements for pedestrians.

An ATLDOT spokesperson said via email: "Planned improvements include milling, repaving, restriping, sidewalk repairs, enhanced pedestrian crossings, ADA-compliant upgrades, intersection enhancements, drainage repairs, median refuges, potential lane reconfigurations, and the implementation of Vision Zero best practices. Bicycle infrastructure will also be evaluated and incorporated where appropriate."

Atlanta City Councilman Alex Wan says the groundbreaking could happen as early as this year or next.

What they're saying:

Erin says she had always been concerned about Monroe Drive, even before her mom was injured.

"I hate to say it, but it felt very inevitable," she said.

The road is far from a favorite.

"Monroe is just a really scary place, and it continues to get scarier," Erin said.

Erin worries the new massive redevelopment that was approved Monday by city leaders will make Monroe Drive more dangerous even as the city works to make it safer.

She says her mom Lynda survived by a miracle but has a long road ahead. While her mom recovers, she and her family worry about others.

Erin’s son, Henry, spoke at the Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday just before the rezoning of Amsterdam Walk was approved. The project will add hundreds of new residential units to the area, which will add more traffic.

"What are we going to do about keeping it safe?" he asked during public comment.

Erin is worried the city is focusing on density rather than safety.

"I don't want anybody to go through what I went through and what my mom went through," she said. "Nobody wants to see their mother hit by a car, nobody wants to see their child hit by a car and I guarantee it's going to happen again."