Atlanta City Council to vote on controversial Amsterdam Walk project

The Brief Atlanta City Council is set to vote on a proposal to redevelop Amsterdam Walk into a mixed-use complex near Piedmont Park. Some residents oppose the project, citing concerns about traffic, infrastructure, and neighborhood impact. Developers say they’ve made efforts to address community concerns and await the council’s final decision.



The Atlanta City Council is expected to vote today on a proposed redevelopment plan that could significantly reshape the Amsterdam Walk area near Piedmont Park.

What we know:

A local developer is seeking approval to transform the space into a mixed-use complex featuring new apartments, condominiums, and commercial space. The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from some neighborhood residents who say the project will increase traffic, strain infrastructure, and disrupt the character of the area.

What they're saying:

"This project is not feasible," said Charlie Kaften, a nearby resident opposed to the plan. "We keep talking about what is feasible for this space and the neighborhood. This project is not feasible."

The other side:

Developers argue they’ve worked in good faith to address community concerns and believe the plan could bring economic benefits to the area. The final decision now rests with city leaders.