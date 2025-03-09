Redevelopment plans in Atlanta's Virginia Highland neighborhood stir debate

The Brief A controversial redevelopment project in Atlanta's Virginia Highland neighborhood proposes up to 1,100 apartments and condos near Piedmont Park and the BeltLine. Residents and two city council members oppose the project, citing concerns over its scale and potential traffic impact. Portman has revised the plans multiple times, but maintains that a compromise satisfying all parties is unlikely. The Atlanta City Council zoning committee will review the project on Monday, with further committee meetings scheduled before a final council vote. The decision could influence future urban development in Atlanta, affecting local community dynamics and housing availability.



A big redevelopment project is stirring up drama in Atlanta's Virginia Highland neighborhood.

What we know:

The local company, Portman, aims to transform Amsterdam Walk, located near Piedmont Park and the BeltLine, into a large-scale residential area.

The latest proposal includes up to 1,100 apartments and condos, with 20% designated as affordable housing.

Despite modifications to the plan, including reducing building heights to nine stories, residents remain opposed, citing concerns over increased traffic on Monroe Drive.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Previous renderings (Credit: Portman Holdings and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)

The backstory:

Portman has been working on this redevelopment project for over two years.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Portman Holdings and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill)

Initially, the plan included office space, a 17-story tower, 900 apartments, shops, and restaurants. However, the scale of the project faced backlash from the community, leading to several revisions.

Last year, the project was rejected during a neighborhood vote and by the zoning review board.

What they're saying:

Residents like Charlie Kaften argue that the project is "simply trying to fit a square peg into a round hole."

"We've been calling for smart development from the very beginning. It's never been about pro or anti-development," Kaften said. "It's not feasible. We keep talking about what is feasible for this space and the neighborhood. This project is not feasible."

City Council members Alex Wan and Matt Westmoreland have also publicly stated their opposition.

"I don't think it's a big secret that I'm voting against this," Wan said.

The other side:

Portman, on the other hand, claims to have worked in good faith to address community concerns:

"Civic engagement is an important part of a healthy political process and we encourage those people that feel informed about the circumstances of the rezoning request to let their voice be heard.

"During our 28 months of engagement with the neighborhood groups, we were successful in gaining support from the two neighborhood civic associations through good faith negotiation and rational concessions. Unfortunately, we were not able to win over everyone.

"After much deliberation internally, we determined it wasn’t going to be possible to make everyone happy and it was time to elevate the decision to our elected leaders who carry a wider view of city needs.

"When we started this conversation with neighborhood groups in Sep 2022, it was with a whole-hearted and honest desire to find an acceptable solution for all."

Why you should care:

The outcome of this redevelopment project could set a precedent for future developments in Atlanta, influencing how the city balances growth with community interests.

The decision will also affect traffic patterns, housing availability, and the overall character of the Virginia Highland area.

What's next:

The Atlanta City Council zoning committee is set to review the plans on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by the community development committee meeting on Tuesday. If the project passes both committees, it will proceed to the full council later this month for a final decision.