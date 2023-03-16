Calls for change along Peachtree Road after man in wheelchair struck by car

An accident involving an Atlanta man in a wheelchair prompts a call for a traffic law change.

Last month, James Curtis attempted to cross Peachtree Road near the Shepherd Center.

A driver who was turning, struck and injured Curtis. She told the police she did not see him, adding that sunshine that day caused a glare on her windshield.

The Atlanta City Council is looking at lowering the speed limit along a portion of Peachtree Road. (Supplied)

On Wednesday, Curtis had hoped to be able to attend an Atlanta City Council meeting where traffic matters are discussed.

When he could not make it, his council representative Mary Norwood, played a telephone message from him describing that accident.

Transportation staff under Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' administration already knew about the accident.

On March 2, a formal request was made to the state about the speed limit covering several blocks. It is the area that has not only the Shepherd Center but also Piedmont Hospital.

On the route, which is state owned, the posted speed is 55 mph.

The Dickens' administration would like to see that speed reduced to 20 to 25 mph.