Bystanders run for cover after shots fired in Downtown Atlanta

In a popular area of downtown, people out on an earlier Saturday evening found themselves having to scatter out of the way as gunshots rang out.

The violence occurred in Castleberry Hill, located about a mile from the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

One man took a bullet and fell in the street. Security people could be seen running to a car and there quickly was a second round of bullets flying.

"It happened right in front of a complex where residences are selling for $600,00," said one bystander. "It's getting worse and worse."

Atlanta Police were still trying to piece together what happen. They say the man who got shot had pulled into a private lot falling a minor collision in order to wait for police to respond to the accident.

As the lot security manager explained to the motorist that he would have to move to another location to wait, a group of unidentified individuals came up and fired into the man's car.

