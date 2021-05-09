Woman shot while driving near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to determine who shot a woman driving near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.
Police said one woman was shot and treated for minor injuries, stemming from a gunshot wound at, at Grady Hospital.
Police said the suspect is a man driving a dark-colored SUV, but provided no further description.
Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Mangum and Mitchell Streets at around 7 p.m.
Investigators determined a verbal argument between the suspect and the woman escalated to gunfire.
Police said the man fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
