Woman shot while driving near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say

Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to determine who shot a woman driving near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Police said one woman was shot and treated for minor injuries, stemming from a gunshot wound at, at Grady Hospital.

Police said the suspect is a man driving a dark-colored SUV, but provided no further description.

Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Mangum and Mitchell Streets at around 7 p.m.

Investigators determined a verbal argument between the suspect and the woman escalated to gunfire.

Police said the man fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

