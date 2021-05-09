Woman shot while driving near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to determine who shot a woman driving near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

Police said one woman was shot and treated for minor injuries, stemming from a gunshot wound at, at Grady Hospital. 

Police said the suspect is a man driving a dark-colored SUV, but provided no further description. 

Police said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Mangum and Mitchell Streets at around 7 p.m. 

Investigators determined a verbal argument between the suspect and the woman escalated to gunfire. 

Police said the man fled the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

