Summer brings the butterflies back to Chattahoochee Nature Center

There are a few things we can always count on during summer in Georgia: it’s going to be hot, it’s going to be humid, and there will be butterflies at Chattahoochee Nature Center!

The center’s incredibly popular Butterfly Encounter experience is back for a 10th year, running daily through Aug. 6. In case you haven’t been to the experience (or seen it featured here on Good Day Atlanta in the past), visitors are welcomed into a mesh tent on the center’s 127-acre property, bringing them face-to-wing with hundreds of native butterflies inside. As you can imagine, it’s an Instagram-worthy occasion, with some truly incredible photo opportunities – you just never know when a butterfly will land on your head! – and information on the different kinds of butterflies and nectar plants inside.

The Butterfly Encounter is included with general admission to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, which is $15 for adults, $11 for students and seniors, and $9 for children ages 3 to 12. The center is located at 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell, and daily hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

We never turn down a chance to spend a few hours at the Chattahoochee Nature Center — especially when it involves the amazing butterflies. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside the tent!