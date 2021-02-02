Expand / Collapse search
Busy Smyrna road closed after report of pedestrian accident

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Smyrna
FOX 5 Atlanta

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna are investigating a pedestrian accident near Campbell Middle School.

Campbell Road between Howell Drive and Atlanta Road was blocked off a little after 3:30 p.m. after a report of that pedestrian crash.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released.

The number and type of injuries were not immediately known.

The crash is being investigated by the Smyrna Police Department’s Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

