Businessmen donate thousands after burglar smashes way into charity's warehouse, makes off with toys

Two metro Atlanta businessmen came to the rescue of an Atlanta charity that was the victim of a bold burglary.

Empty Stocking Fund Executive Director Manda Hunt said her faith in the Atlanta community was restored on Thursday, a day after she witnessed a man using a sledgehammer to bash his way into the charity’s warehouse overnight and make off with ‘bags and bags’ full of items that were slated to help spread Christmas joy to families in need.

"It gives me chills because as hard as yesterday was...my heart was very heavy today was just incredible," Ms. Hunt revealed with a huge smile.

Businessman Robert Dinker said he couldn't believe his eyes when he watched the story on Good Day Atlanta on Thursday morning.

"I just could help but shake my head in disbelief. To hear the news that someone would stoop so low to steal from people on Christmas. Let alone steal, let alone steal, but from a charity who is here to help people in Atlanta," the CEO of Integrity Dental Services said.

Dinker picked up the phone and immediacy called business colleague Donald Williams.

"It's no reason to steal. Why would you take from someone giving to less fortunate? That makes you more if a sick person," the CEO of Williams Accounting commented.

The two men said Christmas is about giving, not getting, so they donated $10,000 out of their pockets for families in need.

"We never want something like this to arise, but we do want to have a plan of action. So these people in need don't go without," Dinker concluded.

Atlanta police are investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund can do so by clicking here.

