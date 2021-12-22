Bold robber smashes way into charity's warehouse, steals 'bags and bags' of Christmas items

article

An Atlanta area charity that is known for helping to make sure underprivileged families have a little more magic than they can usually afford each Christmas is in need itself after a shocking break-in Wednesday morning.

The Empty Stocking Fund posted a photo of the giant hole the thief smashed into the cinder block wall around 4 a.m. using a sledgehammer to gain access to their warehouse. Volunteers said the thief made off with "bag and bag" of items slated to be handed out on Christmas.

"Sadly, our warehouse was broken into last night in the most aggressive of ways. We have invested in an alarm system to secure the space after multiple break-ins this summer but they just keep getting more creative and aggressive," the charity wrote on its Facebook page. "The loss of goods at this point of the season will be significant. The impact to the families yet to serve even more so. Our hearts are heavy."

Volunteers couldn’t even get into the building on Wednesday as they waited for a structural engineer to make sure it was safe. But the volunteers were not letting any of that stop them.

"Our little team will be there doing our darnedest to get out as many more holiday gift orders as we possibly can. We'll fill their stockings and refill our hearts by ending The Empty Stocking Fund's 94th annual holiday gift distribution with love and kindness," the charity vowed.

Since their posting, the charity has set up a last-minute fundraiser trying to get $25,000 in hand to help replace the stolen items and to continue their mission year-round.

"We're not giving up and we REFUSE to let this Grinch steal Christmas!" the charity pledged.

The Empty Stocking Fund reported within just a few hours of establishing the "Don't let the Grinch steal this Christmas!" fund about 12% of the goal was reached but admitted they needed a bigger outpour and fast.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking here.

