Burglary suspect shot, killed by Calhoun officers, GBI says

An officer-involved shooting in Calhoun has left a man dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Jose Brito Lopez, 37, of Calhoun, was shot and killed after investigators said he failed to comply with officers during a reported burglary on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home located at 121 ½ Adair Street in Calhoun. The GBI said officers with the Calhoun Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Investigators said a man armed with a knife was spotted breaking into the home. That man was later identified as Lopez.

Investigator said officers shouted for Lopez to show him his hands, but the man continued towards them. One of the officers at the scene used a Taser on him, but it didn’t stop Lopez, investigators said. Another officer then opened fire on Lopez, striking him, the GBI said. He died at the scene.

The officers and the residence of the home were not injured in the incident.

The Calhoun Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the use of deadly force by their officer. Once completed, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.

