Beloved Newnan School Resource Officer dies from COVID-19

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Newnan
FOX 5 Atlanta
Officer Ricky Tostenson article

Officer Ricky Tostenson (Newnan Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department is mourning after losing a beloved officer to COVID-19.

Officer Ricky Tostenson has served in law enforcement for 18 years with the past 10 being with the Newnan Police Department, Chief Brent Blankenship said.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Officer Ricky Tostenson has passed away after his battle with COVID-19," the chief wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Earlier this week, the chief called upon the community to pray for Officer Tostenson as he battled the virus.

"Ricky is a beloved officer at our department and we love him very much," a statement from Chief Brent Blankenship said. "We thank you, Newnan Community, for all the support you give us each and every day. We ask for you to please pray for Ricky."

Officer Tostenson was assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit working at Evans Middle School

"He is a beloved member of the Newnan Police Department and is known as ‘Officer T’ at the middle school," the chief wrote. "Ricky truly loved working with kids and enjoyed his job every day. Please continue to pray for Ricky’s family and NPD."

Services or plans for a memorial have not been shared.

