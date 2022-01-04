Newnan School Resource Officer hospitalized with COVID-19

article

The Newnan Police Department said one of its officers is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The department said School Resource Officer Ricky Tostenson is "courageously" fighting the illness.

A message to the community asked for continued support and prayers for Tostenson and his family.

"Ricky is a beloved officer at our department and we love him very much," a statement from Chief Brent Blankenship said. "We thank you, Newnan Community, for all the support you give us each and every day. We ask for you to please pray for Ricky."

