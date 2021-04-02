Expand / Collapse search
Burgers with Buck visits Atlanta Breakfast Club

By
Published 
Burgers With Buck
FOX 5 Atlanta

Burgers with Buck visits Atlanta Breakfast Club

In six years, Atlanta Breakfast Club has become a go-to hot spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch in the downtown and Midtown area.

ATLANTA - In six years, Atlanta Breakfast Club has become a go-to hot spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch in the downtown and Midtown area. It’s popular with visitors from out of town and locals alike. In fact, the omnipresent crowd in the parking lot outside their Ivan Allen location, which is directly across the street from the Georgia Aquarium, is pretty much all you need to know.

They have become well known for some of their signature breakfast dishes like Peach Cobbler French Toast and Chicken and Waffles, but there is something else on their menu that grabbed our attention ... the ABC Burger. Now don’t get me wrong, #BWB loves French toast and chicken and waffles, but you know the name of the segment, right?

The ABC Burger (named for Atlanta Breakfast Club) begins with a pair of 4-ounce, 100% ground beef patties topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, field greens, sliced tomato, pickles, ABC aioli, and American-style aioli, all served on a perfectly toasted brioche bun and served with your choice of fries or a side salad. It’s big and it’s good, and you won’t be disappointed.

Full disclosure though, when #BWB returns to ABC as a civilian, there’s a good chance we are going to try the chicken and waffles (wink emoji).

For more information about Atlanta Breakfast Club including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://atlantabreakfastclub.com. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

