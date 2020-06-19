Burgers with Buck: Roc South Cuisine & Cocktail

In hindsight, given the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on businesses, the fall of 2019 was probably not the best time to open a new restaurant. If Chef Virgil Harper had a crystal ball and had known the health crisis that was looming, would he have still launched his new concept in Brookhaven, Roc South Cuisine and Cocktail last October? Probably!

In what has been a tough time for many established restaurants to survive, Roc South has thrived despite being the new kid on the block. After weathering the pandemic storm with takeout and delivery orders, followed by allowing patio seating to now reopening the dining room, it has been quite the journey for the long time chef, and he is excited about the possibilities going forward.

Harper describes Roc South as a New American Southern Creole Cuisine restaurant. Harper is from the north, but loves southern food. You will almost certainly recognize the New Orleans inspiration the menu, but we came for the Roc’s Burger.

It starts with a six ounce blended patty topped with many of the basics… mustard, cheese, lettuce tomato, sweet pickle and a mayonnaise based “secret sauce”. The caramelized onions are cooked with thyme, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, butter, and olive oil, and really do a nice job of bringing all of those flavors together. This is not a gimmicky, attention grabbing burger that is over done with toppings. It is just a really good burger. Make no mistake though, it’s messy.

For the record the name Roc comes from his business partner, but it is also an acronym meaning Real Opulent Cuisine. Tonight is the grand reopening of the dining room at the restaurant located on Buford Highway, just north of North Druid Hills Rd.

For more information about Roc South Cuisine and Cocktail including the menu, hours of operation, and locations, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on Facebook or Twitter, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.