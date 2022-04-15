Jen Chan's serves up burger with Korean twist for Atlanta Burger Week

It’s back, and the entire staff at #BurgersWithBuck couldn’t be more excited. Of course, we’re talking about Atlanta Burger Week, 2022, which runs from April 18 through 24. What this means for you is one week of inflation busting prices on signature burgers at more than two dozen participating restaurants all over the city and beyond.

For a mere $10, you get the featured burger and a side (of the restaurants choosing). Yes, you read that right, 10 bills for a burger and a side, and we’re not talking about some fast food burger either. Each has been carefully and meticulously designed to win this burger competition, and you get to be the judge.

While there are more than two dozen restaurants participating, and we would love to be able to sample each and every burger, we can only consume so many calories. So we decided to check out a place we’d never before been, Jen Chan’s in Cabbagetown. They describe themselves as mostly southern, mainly Asian, primarily organic comfort food. Their Bulgogi Burger starts with a bulgogi marinated grass-fed beef patty, duck pâté, watermelon radish, and kimchi collards, and it is served with a side of ginger chips. While this burger is only available at Jen Chan’s during Atlanta Burger Week, click the link to find out the secret about how you can get one year round.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is simple … dedicate the week of the 18th to the 24th to burger eating. Plan your strategy to maximize your time and your caloric intake, because once it’s over, it’s over (until next year).

Wishing everyone a Happy Atlanta Burger Week!!!

For more information about Jen Chan’s including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to https://www.jenchans.com/ . And for everything you need to know about Atlanta Burger Week 2022, go to https://atlburgerweek.com/ . As always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.