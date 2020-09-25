Burgers with Buck: Hero Doughnuts & Buns

Happy Atlanta Burger Week, everybody! If you’re late to the party, don’t fret too much because as of this posting, there is still time. ABW runs through Sunday, September 27. Heads up, my burger lovin’ peeps, there are deals to be had all over town, and you help decide the 2020 Atlanta Burger Week Champion!

There are at least 22 restaurants participating in ABW 2020, some of which have already been featured on #BurgersWithBuck, and some have not (at least not yet).

This week, we checked out a place a pretty cool place in the Summerhill community, in the shadow of the artist formerly known as Turner Field, currently Georgia State Stadium (actually Center Parc Credit Union Stadium). As the name implies, Hero Doughnuts & Buns, they have delicious doughnuts, but they are a whole lot more than a doughnut shop. We found out first hand when sampling their ABW offering, the Hero Double Burger.

We usually start the description with patty, but this week, let’s mix things up and start with the bun, after all, it’s in their name. They are known for making really, really good doughnuts, so they decided to use the same brioche dough, to make their buns, and you can really taste their expertise. Now to the rest of the Hero Double… the two substantial patties are a 70/30 blend to provide a high enough fat content for that perfect crust/crispy/charred edge when cooked on the flat top. The patty is seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with American cheese. They also add sliced white onions, their cracked pepper sauce and house made pickles to complete the experience.

#BWB really liked it and we are pretty sure you will too. Also, if you’re still hungry after all of that, and that’s a big “if”… how about a doughnut (or three) for dessert?

For more information about Hero Doughnuts & Buns including the location, menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.herodoughnutsandbuns.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on Facebook or Twitter, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

And for everything you need to know to take advantage of the last few days of Atlanta Burger Week, including participating restaurants and their special offerings, go to their FB page, https://www.facebook.com/ATLBurgerWeek/.