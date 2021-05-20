Burger King launches new chicken sandwich
Burger King is entering the chicken sandwich wars.
On June 3, the fast-food giant's newest chicken sandwich, the Ch'King - will be available nationwide.
To celebrate the launch, customers can order the sandwich on the Burger King app or online to receive a free Whopper.
Customers can also order a spicy version of the sandwich or a deluxe combination that includes lettuce and tomato.
