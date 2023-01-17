Bullets fly into family’s DeKalb County home almost hitting sleeping baby

A mother says she is terrified after someone sprayed her home with bullets in the early morning hours as her kids slept Friday morning.

One of those shots landed just inches from her 2-year-old son’s crib, another just above her 8-year-old daughter’s bed.

"If he would’ve stood up that would’ve been him," Lithonia resident Radiah Dacus told FOX 5. "That bullet could’ve shot my baby."

Dacus said she was fast asleep when she awoke to the gunfire just before 4 a.m. Friday at her home on Winding Grove Dr.

DeKalb County Police confirmed that they are investigating, but they didn’t have any information on any suspects — or a motive.

"I don’t know what kind of people would do this type of thing," Dacus said. "We’re homebodies, we work, come home."

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Lithonia resident Radiah Dacus shows FOX 5 the holes left behind after someone sprayed her home with bullets, some barely missing her toddler’s crib and daughter’s bed, as the family slept on the morning of Jan. 13, 2023. (FOX 5)

Her house appeared to be the only one targeted.

After the gunfire awoke her kids, she said they crawled into her room and ducked for cover.

"I didn’t want to turn the lights on in the house, so then I took my camera from my phone and just looked around the room," she said.

Daylight revealed more than a dozen bullet holes.

After the shooting, Dacus has installed security cameras – but she says she still doesn’t feel safe in her own home.

"I just want justice for it. I got these babies in here. I’m trying to live a long life for them."

She asks anyone with information on who the shooter or shooters were to call DeKalb County Police.