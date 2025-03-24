Teen identified as victim in Buford event venue party deadly shooting

article

The Brief Jayden Long, a 17-year-old from Loganville, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a birthday party at the Love to Dream venue in Buford. The incident happened early Saturday morning. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter remains unidentified and at-large. Gwinnett County Police are seeking information from the public, offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.



Gwinnett County police have just identified the person shot and killed at a Buford event venue party over the weekend.

What we know:

Police were called to a birthday party at the Love to Dream venue on Brown Road just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound and performed chest compressions in an attempt to save his life.

He was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified the victim as 17-year-old Jayden Long of Loganville.

What we don't know:

The unidentified shooter is still on the run.

It's still not clear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.