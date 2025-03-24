Teen identified as victim in Buford event venue party deadly shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have just identified the person shot and killed at a Buford event venue party over the weekend.
What we know:
Police were called to a birthday party at the Love to Dream venue on Brown Road just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound and performed chest compressions in an attempt to save his life.
He was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now identified the victim as 17-year-old Jayden Long of Loganville.
What we don't know:
The unidentified shooter is still on the run.
It's still not clear what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
The Source: The Gwinnett County police have provided most of the information in this article. A manager for Love to Dream confirmed the incident happened during a birthday party at the venue.