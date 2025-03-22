1 dead after overnight shooting at event venue in Gwinnett County

The Brief Man shot and killed at a house party early Saturday on Brown Road in Gwinnett County. Police performed CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators seeking tips; anonymous rewards available through Crime Stoppers.



Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning at an event venue in the 2700 block of Brown Road.

What we know:

Officers from the department’s Northside Precinct responded around 2:09 a.m. to reports of a person shot. When they arrived at the Love To Dream event venue, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed chest compressions in an attempt to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Homicide and Crime Scene units responded to process the scene. Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified. It is also unknown if police have a potential suspect at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.