Grub on a budget during first-ever Buford Highway Restaurant Month

Foodies, unite! It's Buford Highway Restaurant Month.

The corridor known for its unique spread of cuisine from around the world is offering discounts to patrons who visit throughout the month of August.

While you wait for your food, there is a social media challenge you can take part in to win free swag at the end of the month. Check out the We Love Buford Highway website for instructions.

Organizers say if you mention ‘Buford Highway Restaurant Month’ at any of the following establishments, you're entitled to the following perks:

Amealco Mexican Kitchen

7130 Buford Highway NE #A-105, Atlanta

Cuisine: Mexican

Offer: One free appetizer

Click here to see the menu.

Iceny Atlanta

Cuisine: Thai Desserts @icenyatl

Offer: Receive 20% discount

Click here to see the menu.

Carnitas Michoacán

Cuisine: Mexican

Offer: Receive 5% off for purchase of $50 or more

Click here to see the menu.

Gop Chang on Fire 3

Cuisine: Korean

Offer: Special featured dish - Intestine Soup (곱창)

La Mei Zi

Cuisine: Chinese-Taiwanese

Offer: Order the Three Cup Chicken Dish and receive a free serving of the Taiwanese Cucumber Salad

Click here to see the menu.

Man Chun Hong

Cuisine: Chinese-Korean

Offer: Receive 15% off purchase (excludes alcohol)

Click here to see the menu.

BBQ Corner 2

Cuisine: Chinese-Cantonese

Offer: Receive 15% off purchase (excludes alcohol)

Click here to see the menu.

Kamayan Atl

Cuisine: Filipino

Offer: Receive 15% off purchase

Click here to see the menu.