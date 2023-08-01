Grub on a budget during first-ever Buford Highway Restaurant Month
BUFORD, Ga. - Foodies, unite! It's Buford Highway Restaurant Month.
The corridor known for its unique spread of cuisine from around the world is offering discounts to patrons who visit throughout the month of August.
While you wait for your food, there is a social media challenge you can take part in to win free swag at the end of the month. Check out the We Love Buford Highway website for instructions.
Organizers say if you mention ‘Buford Highway Restaurant Month’ at any of the following establishments, you're entitled to the following perks:
Amealco Mexican Kitchen
7130 Buford Highway NE #A-105, Atlanta
Cuisine: Mexican
Offer: One free appetizer
Iceny Atlanta
Cuisine: Thai Desserts @icenyatl
Offer: Receive 20% discount
Carnitas Michoacán
Cuisine: Mexican
Offer: Receive 5% off for purchase of $50 or more
Gop Chang on Fire 3
Cuisine: Korean
Offer: Special featured dish - Intestine Soup (곱창)
La Mei Zi
Cuisine: Chinese-Taiwanese
Offer: Order the Three Cup Chicken Dish and receive a free serving of the Taiwanese Cucumber Salad
Man Chun Hong
Cuisine: Chinese-Korean
Offer: Receive 15% off purchase (excludes alcohol)
BBQ Corner 2
Cuisine: Chinese-Cantonese
Offer: Receive 15% off purchase (excludes alcohol)
Kamayan Atl
Cuisine: Filipino
Offer: Receive 15% off purchase
