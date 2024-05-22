Facebook Marketplace $27K car scam takes a turn in DeKalb County

One man is behind bars while another is on the run, accused of stealing a car another man was selling on Facebook Marketplace. Police said they handed the victim a bogus check and drove off.

Emanuel Rusu thought he had a deal.

"Everything seemed good," Rusu said. "He seemed legit."

Rusu listed his Ford Mustang Mach-E on Facebook. A potential buyer responded.

"He says ‘I want the car.’ I said, ‘let’s make the deal,’" Rusu said.

Rusu met two men on a Friday last January in a parking lot outside a business in Buford.

"He brings out a check. The check looks real, feels real, everything looks real about it. The check was for $26,900," Rusu said.

He sold the car. The guys drove off. Rusu went to the bank the next morning and got news that made his heart sink.

"They said, ‘Look, the paper is real, everything is real, but it’s not a real account,’" Rusu said. "Everything inside just fell through."

Rusu had been ripped off.

"It’s tough having to be defrauded. It’s tough having your car stolen from you," Rusu said.

But two days later, Rusu got surprisingly good news.

"The vehicle was picked up in DeKalb County by officers in that jurisdiction, and an arrest was made," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police arrested Javon Maurice Fayson. Rusu got his car back with only minor damage.

"It made me feel so good," Rusu said. "We need to let people know this thing is happening so people are aware, and they don’t let this happen to them."

Fayson was charged with forgery and theft. The other suspect is still on the run.

If you have any information on this crime, call the police or Crimestoppers.