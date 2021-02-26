Buckhead restaurant closes due to increased crime, violence in area

A Buckhead restaurant announces they are closing their doors because of increasing crime and violence in the area. The owners of Botanico Kitchen & Bar on Pharr Road said they plan to relocate.

"They were always so busy," said shopping center employee Lia Jackson. "I’m surprised that they are up and leaving."

The restaurant group made the announcement Thursday on its website and social media pages, stating recent crime and violence has generated safety concerns among customers and employees.

"We’ve had car break-ins just about every night," said Jackson. "I know there was an armed robbery at the condos across the street."

Crime in the area has continued to rise over the last couple of months, including a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot back in December while riding in the car on Peachtree Road near Phipps Plaza.

It’s been two months since local leaders and organizations in the community launched the Buckhead Security Plan, aiming to protect businesses and residents with extra patrols and surveillance.

"We have stopped a number of incidents because of the patrols that we have put into place so we think it’s being effective," said Buckhead Coalition President Jim Durrett.

But businesses like Botanico will not wait around for things to change. This past Sunday was the restaurant’s last day. Many folks weighing in on social media. While some are disappointed others are supportive and agree the area is unsafe.

"I know a lot of people are sad to see them go," said Jackson.

