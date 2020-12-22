Officials asking taxpayers to donate to Buckhead Security Plan

Nearly a dozen organizations and government agencies in Buckhead rallying together to reduce recent violence in the area. The Buckhead Security Plan involves both law enforcement as well as city and county leaders who are aiming to add additional patrols and more technology, including radios and surveillance cameras.

"We view this as being short term assistance to help get what we are experiencing right now under control," said Jim Durrett, President of the Buckhead Coalition. "The hope is over time, the city will get to a point where they can hire enough officers to fully staff the department."

The Buckhead Security Plan is on top of safety measures currently in place and so is the cost. They are asking taxpayers to donate upwards of $1 million to fund the plan.

This comes during a holiday season where there have been at least two shootings near Lenox Square. The most recent incident happened this week when a 7-year-old was shot near Phipps Plaza.

"The Interim Police Chief spoke today about how they have already added patrols. Is that not enough?" Fox 5’s Elizabeth Rawlins asked Durrett.

"Clearly it’s not enough given the way certain members of the public are behaving," said Durrett.

And even the elected officials, the stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars agree it’s the only option.

Rawlins asked Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris why it’s so important.

"Well it’s very important because city and county government haven’t solved the problem and haven’t adequately addressed the problem," said Commissioner Morris.

