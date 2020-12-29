Police ID suspect in shooting death of 7-year-old near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead

article

Atlanta police have identified a suspect in the death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie, who was shot while returning from a day of Christmas shopping in Buckhead and later died.

Daquan Reed, 24, is wanted on charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession fo a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless endangerment, all connected to the incident on Dec. 21.

According to authorities, 7-year-old Kennedy was riding in the car with her aunt, returning from a day of Christmas shopping, when the girl was struck by a bullet near Phipps Plaza on Peachtree Road.

Kennedy Maxie, 7, was shot while riding in a car with her aunt after Christmas shopping, according to Atlanta police.

She underwent surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, but died a little less than a week later.

Investigators said they were actively working to arrest Reed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daquan Reed should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers initially offered a $10,000 reward, which was increased to $15,000 thanks to a contribution from Attorney Jackie Patterson.

