Reward up to $15,000 in 7-year-old girl's shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A $15,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Buckhead earlier this week.

The incident happened around Phipps Plaza on Peachtree Road on December 21.

Kennedy Maxie, 7, was shot while riding in a car with her aunt after Christmas shopping, according to Atlanta police.

According to Atlanta police, Kennedy Maxie was seriously injured while riding in a vehicle after an evening of Christmas shopping with family. Her aunt told investigators that she was driving along Peachtree Road when she heard several gunshots. The aunt continued to drive, and a short time later noticed that Kennedy was acting strangely. The aunt realized the little girl had been shot and drove to the hospital, police said.

She underwent surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite where she remains in critical condition.

CrimeStoppers initially offered a $10,000 reward, which was increased to $15,000 thanks to a contribution from Attorney Jackie Patterson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

