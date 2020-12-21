5-year-old shot while riding in car in Buckhead

Police are investigating after a child was reportedly shot in Buckhead.

Atlanta police said officers responded to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite around 9 p.m. There, officers met with family members of a 5-year-old that was shot while riding in a car.

Police said the child was listed in critical condition as of late Monday evening.

Investigators said they have not confirmed the location of the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

The name of the child has not been released.

