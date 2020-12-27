7-year-old shot while riding with family in Buckhead dies

article

Kennedy Maxie, the 7-year-old who was shot while riding in a car in Buckhead on Monday, has died.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Atlanta Police Department both confirmed her death to FOX 5 on Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, Maxie was injured while riding in a vehicle after an evening of Christmas shopping with her family on Dec. 21. Her aunt told investigators that she was driving along Peachtree Road when she heard several gunshots. The aunt continued to drive, and a short time later noticed that Kennedy was acting strangely. The aunt realized the little girl had been shot and drove to the hospital, police said.

She underwent surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite where she had been in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers initially offered a $10,000 reward, which was increased to $15,000 thanks to a contribution from Attorney Jackie Patterson.

Atlanta Police are searching through surveillance outside the store. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

