US Marshals arrest suspect in murder of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie

The suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie was arrested Wednesday, Atlanta police confirmed.

Kennedy was shot while returning from a day of Christmas shopping in Buckhead near Phipps Plaza and later died.

24-year-old Daquan Reed was found by US Marshals in Hampton, Virginia. He is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

Daquan Reed

Reed faces charges of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless endangerment, all connected to the incident on Dec. 21.

Crime Stoppers initially offered a $10,000 reward, which was increased to $15,000 thanks to a contribution from Attorney Jackie Patterson.

