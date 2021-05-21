Police release photos of suspects in Buckhead pool party triple shooting

article

Atlanta police have released photos of three suspects wanted in connection with a triple shooting during a Buckhead pool party.

Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened Sunday, May 15on the 2500 block of Piedmont Road.

According to investigators, the incident began with a fight between a large group of people at a pool party that afternoon.

The fight escalated, spilling over into the parking lot of the Lindbergh Home Depot nearby where someone fired shots.

The three victims, identified as 71-year-old Richard Sweeley, 55-year-old Volcan Topalli, and 22-year-old Andre Bourdages, were all hospitalized in stable condition and are expected to be OK.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a pool party at a Lindbergh apartment on May 15, 2021. (FOX 5)

Thursday, Atlanta police shared three surveillance photos of three suspects in the hopes that someone could help identify them.

If you know anything about the three suspects or the shooting, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

