3 shot after Lindbergh pool party, police say

Three people were injured after shots were fired during a dispute at a pool party in the Lindbergh district of Buckhead on Saturday afternoon.

A section of the parking lot in front of the garden center at the Home Depot located at 2525 Piedmont Road and in front of the adjacent apartment complex was blocked off for several hours by police tape. Police said they were called to the scene around 7:25 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Investigators believe the argument among a large group started at the pool in the adjacent apartment building that spilled out into the lobby and then outside.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a pool party at a Lindbergh apartment on May 15, 2021. (FOX 5)

Three men were shot, police said, and were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators spent the evening collecting evidence and trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

The names of those have not been released.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at a pool party at a Lindbergh apartment on May 15, 2021. (FOX 5)

It was not immediately clear if anyone was taken into custody for the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.