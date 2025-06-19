Four arrested in connection with Marietta drive-by shooting, including juveniles

The Brief Four individuals, including three juveniles, were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Marietta. The investigation led to search warrants executed at two homes in Kennesaw, resulting in arrests for aggravated assault and weapons charges. The case remains open, with detectives seeking additional information and potential suspects.



Four people, including three juveniles, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that damaged a Marietta home early Monday morning, Cobb County police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:21 a.m. on June 16 at a residence on Allgood Road.

The homeowners told police they were asleep when they were awakened by multiple gunshots. The home was hit several times, but no one inside was injured.

The residents told officers they had no known conflicts with anyone and did not know who might have targeted their home.

Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were called to the scene and continued working the case throughout the following day. Their investigation led them to Beech Creek Court in Kennesaw, where officers executed search warrants at two homes with the assistance of the department’s SWAT team.

On June 17, police arrested Antonio Perez, Jr. and a 17-year-old male. Both face three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Two additional juvenile males were arrested on weapons and drug charges.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue working to identify any other individuals involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.