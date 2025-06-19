AEDs at MARTA stations have been moved | Here's why

article

The Brief MARTA relocated AEDs from public cabinets to staff offices at 21 rail stations to prevent theft while ensuring accessibility during emergencies. Customers are advised to alert MARTA staff for assistance with AEDs, which are also available in police vehicles and public-access cabinets at 17 other stations. Additional emergency medical personnel are hired for high-traffic events to enhance response capabilities at key locations.



After a wave of thefts two years ago, MARTA moved automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from public cabinets into staff offices at 21 rail stations.

Despite the relocation, officials say the life-saving devices remain readily accessible to customers in the event of a medical emergency.

What they're saying:

Twelve AEDs were stolen in a single month during the initial surge of thefts, prompting MARTA to reevaluate security protocols. "While we work on a more secure cabinet for the devices, we wanted to ensure that they were still available," a MARTA spokesperson said. "It makes more sense they be housed in a staff office and readily available than missing entirely due to theft."

The transit authority noted that AEDs are also stored in all MARTA police vehicles and staff rooms and remain available in public-access cabinets at 17 other stations.

What you can do:

Customers who notice someone in medical distress are urged to alert a station agent, MARTA police officer, or other staff member who can call 911 and retrieve an AED. Although AEDs include user instructions, MARTA staff are trained to operate them and provide immediate assistance until emergency responders arrive.

What's next:

For high-traffic events such as the World Club Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, MARTA hires additional emergency medical personnel. On Wednesday, EMTs were stationed at Georgia World Congress Center, Vine City, Peachtree Center, and Five Points stations to bolster response capabilities.

Dig deeper:

Stations with AEDs in staff offices include: Arts Center, Ashby, Avondale, Bankhead, Chamblee, College Park, Decatur, East Lake, East Point, Edgewood/Candler Park, Garnett, Georgia State, Inman Park, Lindbergh, Lakewood, North Avenue, Oakland City, Peachtree Center, Vine City, West End, and West Lake.