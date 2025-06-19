Gunfire erupts outside Chamblee lounge, police launch investigation

The Brief Multiple gunshots were fired into Ibex Lounge in Chamblee, Georgia, on Wednesday night. Police found several bullet holes in the front glass of the nightclub upon arrival. No one was inside the club during the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into a nightclub in Chamblee on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:19 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Ibex Lounge, located at 3667 Clairmont Road.

When they arrived, officers found several bullet holes in the front glass of the business.

A welfare check was conducted, but no one was found inside the club at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation by the Chamblee Police Department.