Gunfire erupts outside Chamblee lounge, police launch investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2025 8:51pm EDT
Chamblee
    • Multiple gunshots were fired into Ibex Lounge in Chamblee, Georgia, on Wednesday night.
    • Police found several bullet holes in the front glass of the nightclub upon arrival.
    • No one was inside the club during the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into a nightclub in Chamblee on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:19 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Ibex Lounge, located at 3667 Clairmont Road. 

When they arrived, officers found several bullet holes in the front glass of the business.

A welfare check was conducted, but no one was found inside the club at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation by the Chamblee Police Department.

