Gunfire erupts outside Chamblee lounge, police launch investigation
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into a nightclub in Chamblee on Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:19 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Ibex Lounge, located at 3667 Clairmont Road.
When they arrived, officers found several bullet holes in the front glass of the business.
A welfare check was conducted, but no one was found inside the club at the time of the shooting.
What we don't know:
The incident remains under investigation by the Chamblee Police Department.
