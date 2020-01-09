Buck Henry, screenwriter of ‘The Graduate,’ co-creator of ‘Get Smart,’ dies at 89

Buck Henry, the Hollywood screenwriter known for “The Graduate” and “What’s Up, Doc?” and who co-created the TV comedy series “Get Smart,” died Wednesday night in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. He was 89 years old.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Writer Buck Henry arrives to the premiere of Bleecker Street Media's "Colette" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on September 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Many fans also know Henry for his frequent appearances on “Saturday Night Live” during its early years. For example, Henry was the sandwich-buying customer who appeared in the “Samurai Delicatessen” sketch with the late John Belushi.

“The Graduate,” released in 1967, made a star of Dustin Hoffman and earned Henry and co-writer Calder Willingham an Oscar nomination for their film adaptation of Charles Webb’s 1963 novel.

Read more on FOXNews.com