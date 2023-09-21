Runaway step-siblings missing in Paulding County, deputies asking for help

Paulding County deputies are asking the public for help finding two missing step-siblings who ran away from home.

Officials with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division say 15-year-old Bryson Barton and 14-year-old Chloe Hughes left their home on the 700 block of Billy Bullock Road in Dallas at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Neither teen has a cell phone with them, officials say.

Bryson Barton (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

While investigators do not believe the step-siblings are in danger, their family is concerned about where they could be.

Barton is described as 6-feet tall with a weight of around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Chloe Hughes (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Hughes is 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and flannel pajamas.

If you have seen either of the teens, call 911the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (770) 443-3047, the Juvenile Division at (770) 443-3016,