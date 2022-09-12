Deputies searching for Oconee County man missing for over a week

article

Oconee County deputies need the public's help finding a 69-year-old man missing for over a week.

Officials say 69-year-old Bruce Bray was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at his home on McNutt Creek Road.

According to deputies, Bray has partial paralysis and frequently walks to Athens.

The missing man was last known to be wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, and a backpack. He has a beard and wears glasses.

If you have seen or know where Bray could be, call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706 769 3945.