Brookhaven SWAT standoff end peaceful with quick surrender

A brief SWAT standoff in Brookhaven concluded without incident on Thursday afternoon. Police took 21-year-old Irvin Ramirez into custody following his peaceful surrender.

It began at approximately 3:52 p.m. when Brookhaven Police Department officers were called to a residence at 3078 Clairmont Road after reports from a distressed woman claiming her brother was assaulting her.

Upon arrival, officers met her at the front door. Police say she was in a state of hysteria. She told the officers her brother had armed himself, barricaded inside their apartment, and was threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to intervene. The North Metro SWAT Team was called to the scene.

A negotiator was able to speak with Ramirez and after several minutes, he agreed to surrender.

Ramirez faces multiple charges in connection with the standoff, including battery (Family Violence Act), criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, obstructing 911, and terroristic threats. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.