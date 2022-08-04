Only on FOX 5: Brookhaven home invasion suspect makes first court appearance

The man accused of robbing an elderly woman inside her own home made his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

FOX 5 Atlanta was the only media outlet there as Antavious Bailey, 36, faced a DeKalb County Magistrate Court judge via video.

"Mr. Bailey, do you understand what it is you are charged with?" Judge Cinque Axam asked.

"Yes," Bailey replied.

According to Brookhaven police, Bailey followed the 88-year-old victim home from a Publix store Tuesday and forced his way inside. Investigators said Bailey pointed a gun at the elderly woman and threatened to kill her as he demanded she turn over her money, bank cards and PIN.

Brookhaven police say an 88-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and tied up by a man who followed her home from a Publix store on August 3, 2022. (FOX 5)

Bailey then tied the woman up, police said, using a phone cord and power cable and removed all the phones from the home so that she could not dial 911.

The woman was able to free herself once the suspect left and go to a neighbor's house for help.

Police said they used surveillance video from businesses to identify the vehicle that tailed the woman in the shopping center and fraud alerts from her cards lead them to Bailey, who allegedly went on a shopping spree in Buckhead right after the robbery.

Antavious Bailey, 36, of Conyers, appears before a DeKalb County Magistrate Court judge via a video uplink from the DeKalb County Detention Center on August 4, 2022. (FOX 5)

Officers arrested Bailey in Atlanta within six hours of the crime and found the victim's property with him.

Bailey faces 12 counts including:

• Home invasion (robbery)

• False imprisonment

• Kidnapping

• Stalking

• Exploitation of an elderly person

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Obstruction of a 911 call

• Financial transaction fraud (two counts)

• Identity fraud (three counts)

• Theft by possession of stolen mail

Because of the serious nature of the charges, only a superior court judge can consider whether to grant Bailey bond.

"What I want you to know Mr. Bailey is I do not have the authority to set bond in your case," said Judge Axam.

FOX 5 reached out to Bailey's attorney for a comment, but he has not responded.