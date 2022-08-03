88-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint, tied up in her own home

Brookhaven police said an armed man forced his way into an 88-year-old woman's home on Tuesday around noon. Investigators said the man demanded she hand over cash, debit cards, and PIN. He then made her go to a bedroom where he tied her up.

"She was bound by a cable and power cord, then he took all the phones from her home, including her cell phone, mobile phone, cordless phone, so she was unable to make a 911 call," said Sgt. Jake Kissel.

The woman told investigators on his way out, the man threatened to kill her if the cards did not work.

Brookhaven police responded to the 2900 block of Parkridge Drive after received a report an 88-year-old woman was tied up and robbed at gunpoint on August 3, 2022. (FOX 5)

Once he was gone, the woman managed to get away and run to a neighbor's house for help.

"Heard a pound on the door, looked out, and it was her," said Gary Katauskas, one of the woman's neighbors.

Katauskas said he immediately knew something was wrong. Then his neighbor told him the horrifying ordeal she had been through.

"Had a gun to her face, got tied up, and everything was stolen. She was shaken, but for what happened, she had grace under pressure," said Katauskas.

Police pulled video from the grocery store where the woman had been shopping and spotted a car following her when she left.

Brookhaven police say an 88-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and tied up by a man who followed her home from a Publix store on August 3, 2022. (FOX 5)

While police were getting information on the vehicle, the woman started getting fraud alerts. Investigators said the crook had gone on a shopping spree with her credit cards.

"Those alerts are ultimately what led investigators to crack this case and identify the suspect," said Sgt. Kissel.

Antavious Bailey, 36, of Conyers, was arrested in the 100 block of Fulton Street SE and charged with home invasion, kidnapping, stalking, exploitation of an elderly person, and identity fraud among other charges on August 3, 2022. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

In less than six hours, Police arrested 36-year-old Antavious Bailey at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

They were able to recover all the women's property. Police said they also found a loaded handgun.

"She told our investigation that even though this is a scary incident, knowing he was behind bars, she was able to get a good night's sleep," said Sgt. Kissel.

Bailey was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center. Police said he faces 15 separate charges stemming from the incident and also had an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Fairburn.