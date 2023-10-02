2 members of robbing crew arrested after chase in Brookhaven

Two people, who police say were part of a robbery crew targeting vehicles, were taken into custody after a chase in Brookhaven on Monday.

A vehicle associated with the robbing crew was located by officers and chased into a Brookhaven neighborhood, police say. The car wrecked near the area of Cortez Lane and Ellijay Drive.

Police say the two people inside ran from the car. One person was quickly taken into custody, but the second person initially eluded officers.

A perimeter was set up around the neighborhood and Brookhaven Police asked for the help from the Chamblee Police K-9 unit.

Police also put out an alert just before 5 p.m. to residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

Eventually, officers caught up with the second person as well and canceled the alert about a half-hour later.

The names of the two people were not released, but officers say they have been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Charges are pending.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.