Broadway hit 'Hadestown' makes Atlanta debut

One of the biggest hits in recent Broadway history is making its Atlanta debut this week — and only Good Day Atlanta is going backstage to chat with the talented musicians helping to make "Hadestown" the hottest ticket in town!

The Tony-winning Broadway hit "Hadestown" opened at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15, playing a total of eight shows during its premiere Atlanta engagement. With a story rooted in Greek mythology and a jazzy, New Orleans-inspired score, Hadestown opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2019, racking up an astounding 14 Tony Award nominations and winning eight of them. The original cast recording also took home a Grammy in 2020.

The show’s national tour was long-postponed due to the pandemic, but this week, it’s finally at the Fox, featuring a talented cast including Grammy winner Nathan Lee Graham and Hannah Whitley. The show kicks off an exciting year for Broadway in Atlanta, with highlights including "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" (coming in February), "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (set for April), and the return of fan-favorite "Wicked" in July.

