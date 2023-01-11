Fox Theatre announces Broadway in Atlanta 2023-2024 season, how to secure tickets

article

Fox Theatre has rolled out its impressive list of shows for its 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season, and FOX 5 has the details on what you need to know to enjoy it.

There are plenty of ways to get tickets, including an option being introduced for the very first time.

Consider becoming a season subscriber if you plan on seeing more than one performance. This guarantees holders a specific seat level assignment on certain days of the week for a single price for almost every show available. There is a 7-show package for guaranteed seats to see MJ the Musical, The Wiz, Annie, Beetlejuice, SIX, To Kill A Mockingbird and Funny Girl. There is also an 8-show package that adds in a seat to see Hamilton.

BROADWAY HIT ‘HADESTOWN’ MAKES ATLANTA DEBUT

In addition to those shows, Disney's Aladdin and Les Misérables are listed on the site as Season Options for viewers interested. Of course, when ticket sales drop, you can opt in to see just one show.

While tickets are not on sale yet for any show in the new season, you can still reserve your place in the ticket line through the waitlist. This option is brand new this year. For $49 now, organizers say you be given priority access to purchase tickets once they go on sale. This money will be applied toward the final cost. In case you change your mind or cannot make any of the shows, the Broadway website states this deposit is fully refundable.

Current subscribers enjoying the 2021-2022 season don't have to worry about the waitlist. According to the site, their seats are already secured without needing to make an extra deposit. After Jan. 24, those accounts auto-renew.

The 2023-2024 show cycle begins this October.

MJ the Musical

Oct. 24-29, 2023

You know the songs. You love the moves. But trust us, it's best to leave this performance to the professionals. Fox Theatre's season-opener is none other than the Tony Award-winning new musical, MJ. So you if you Wanna Be Startin' Somethin', keep your eyes peeled for the day this October show opens sales. Seats will likely fill up quickly. Will You Be There?

The Wiz

Nov. 14-19, 2023

So You Wanted to See the Wizard? Well, Ease on Down the Road to Emerald City in this re-imagined Wizard of Oz. This show adds a little extra flavor to one of the most known American fantasies in the world. When it premiered in 1975, it was a hit that has gone on to win seven Tony Awards.

Annie

Dec. 5-10, 2023

If you're looking for a show that with reinvigorate you will a sense of determination and newfound hope, Annie is it. After all, this little orphan girl is the reason we know the sun will come out Tomorrow--But, you might not want to wait that long to buy your ticket.

Disney's Aladdin

Jan. 9-14, 2024

If you have been lucky enough to see The Lion King on Broadway, you know you're truly in for a magic carpet ride with this show. The same producer who brought you the latter also put together this timeless story of Disney's Aladdin. Get ready to be transported a Million Miles Away into A Whole New World starting early January 2024.

Hamilton

Jan. 30 - Feb. 25, 2024

Do you know the story of Aaron Burr, Sir? How about Dear Theodosia? You can't Say No to This revolutionary reiteration of history through hip hop, jazz, R&B and of course, Broadway. Lin Manuel Miranda's vision for Hamilton is like no other. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Let's put it this way, this musical is so popular, Fox Theatre had to offer it for a whole month to meet demand.

Beetlejuice

Mar. 19-24, 2024

You're not supposed to say his name, but how else are you going to get your tickets to this hilarious production? It's Showtime! and everyone knows Beetlejuice, the ghost-with-the-most, puts on a great one. This two-hour-and-thirty-minute-long show is all about a teen who meets a dead couple and a goofy demon who just cannot seem to scare her away. What happens next? Jump in Line and find out.

SIX

April 16-21, 2024

The story of Henry VIII is terrifying once you find out what he did to his wives. Divorced, Beheaded, Died. But Don't Lose Ur Head, in this rocking production, those SIX queens finally get to tell their sides of history. SIX won 23 awards during the 2021-2022 Broadway season, including a Tony Award for Best Original Score. The soundtrack is unbelievable.

To Kill A Mockingbird

May 7-12, 2024

Who hasn't read Harper Lee's Pulitzer Price winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird ? Those pages from 1960 come alive on the stage shedding a spotlight on U.S. history when an innocent African-American man is accused and convicted of a heinous crime. This nearly three-hour play is not for the faint of heart, but we hear every minute is worth it.

Les Misérables

June 4-9, 2024

Bring a box of tissues, 'Les Mis' is back with in all of its romantic glory. Critics say this is "undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals." It has been seen by over 130 million people across 53 different countries and performed in 22 different languages. Organizers recommend the show for anyone ages 10 and up.

Funny Girl

July 30 - Aug. 4, 2024

What Do Happy People Do? The cast and crew of this production would probably say they buy tickets for Funny Girl. The musical comedy closes out the 2023-2024 season of Atlanta Broadway, so it is certainly is a must-see. Sit down and get enveloped into the life of a girl from the Lower East Side of Manhattan who believes she is a star. The funny thing is, no one else does.