British Airways flies its first carbon-neutral flight

British Airways is calling a recent trip a "perfect flight."

For the first time, the airline used recycled cooking oil as fuel for one of its passenger flights - marking the company's first carbon-neutral flight.

The airline said the recycled oil had to be mixed with traditional jet fuel to meet aviation certification standards.

The flight demonstrates the progress British Airways has made in its carbon reduction journey.

