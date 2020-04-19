Bridesmaids rock their dresses for Georgia bride after coronavirus cancels wedding

A group of bridesmaids aren't letting the coronavirus pandemic get one Georgia bride down in the dumps on what was supposed to be her special day.

April Long and her fiance have been together for nine years and finally decided that 2020 was going to be the big year to get married.

Long told FOX 5 they had a perfect, fairytale wedding planned in a Morgan County park for Friday, April 17. It's the anniversary of the day her dad passed away, and Long wanted to try to turn that sad day "into something worth celebrating."

Of course, things didn't end up like a fairy tale. The park, Hard Labor Creek State Park, was selected to be the first coronavirus patient isolation location in the state, so Long's plans got cancelled. She then decided to do a private ceremony with a reception ... but then shelter-in-place orders cancelled that. In the end, Long's wedding was postponed until 2021, a long stretch that sent her to a real dark place.

"Today should have been the day I married my best friend and knowing it wasn’t going to happen as planned has been the black cloud that has hung over my week," Long posted on Facebook. "I have ugly, puffy faced, Kim Kardashian style cried. No exaggeration."

Thankfully, Long's bridemaids came to the rescue! To help cheer her up, all of her bridesmaids kept wearing their dresses to do all their usual daily tasks, from working, to cleaning, to practicing their shooting.

Long told FOX 5 that their effort really made a day that could have been such a disappointment turn into something fun.

"They spent the WHOLE day swearing it still belongs to me," she said. "I have not laughed this hard in ages."