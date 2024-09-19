Briarlake Elementary Schools student found with ammunition on campus

In brief: Briarlake student found with ammo; no weapon involved. Quick response from school officials and police. Emphasis on dialogue about school rules and weapon consequences. Reinforcement of "See Something, Say Something" safety policy. Incident managed under DCSD's conduct code; disciplinary details not provided.



A Briarlake Elementary School student was found with ammunition on Thursday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, principal Camille Jones wrote that DeKalb County school police and administrators acted quickly to remove the student from the classroom.

The principal says no weapon was found during a search, and there was no intent to harm anyone.

"We ask for the support of our families and community partners in addressing these types of issues. Please have open and honest conversations with your children and other young people about the importance of following school rules and understanding the severe consequences of bringing anything weapon-related to school," the principal wrote.

SEE ALSO: Weapon found on Banneker High School campus

The principal also reminded the school community about the "See Something, Say Something" rule.

There has been no word on the disciplinary or legal action the student may face.