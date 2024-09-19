Weapon found on Banneker High School campus

article

A weapon was found at Banneker High School on Thursday.

According to Fulton County Schools, the campus was placed on a "hard lockdown" after a report of a weapon. School officials say a BB gun was found after a search.

"We identified the students involved and secured the campus," Banneker Principal Vincent Golden wrote in a letter to parents and guardians.

The lockdown was lifted after the BB gun was located.

"As a father and educator, I need your cooperation in following up with your student after today’s events. Let me be clear, I will take every measure available to me as the principal to ensure our school is safe," Golden wrote. "Student behavior that threatens the safety of our school will not be permitted. Please reiterate that to your student tonight."

The principal admitted that lockdowns like this can be scary, disruptive, and cause anxiety. He thanks students and parents for working to help maintain the safety and security of the campus.

School officials say the students will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property and disruption of a public school. More charges are possible.