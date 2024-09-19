Expand / Collapse search

Weapon found on Banneker High School campus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 19, 2024 4:57pm EDT
Fulton County School System
FOX 5 Atlanta
Banneker High School article

Banneker High School (FOX 5)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A weapon was found at Banneker High School on Thursday. 

According to Fulton County Schools, the campus was placed on a "hard lockdown" after a report of a weapon. School officials say a BB gun was found after a search. 

"We identified the students involved and secured the campus," Banneker Principal Vincent Golden wrote in a letter to parents and guardians. 

The lockdown was lifted after the BB gun was located. 

"As a father and educator, I need your cooperation in following up with your student after today’s events. Let me be clear, I will take every measure available to me as the principal to ensure our school is safe," Golden wrote. "Student behavior that threatens the safety of our school will not be permitted. Please reiterate that to your student tonight." 

SEE ALSO: Walton High School bomb threat just among hundreds since Apalachee shooting

Banneker High School

Banneker High School (FOX 5)

The principal admitted that lockdowns like this can be scary, disruptive, and cause anxiety. He thanks students and parents for working to help maintain the safety and security of the campus. 

School officials say the students will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property and disruption of a public school. More charges are possible.