RED OUT: Braves ask fans to dress in red for Game 3 of World Series Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Braves
Joc Pederson #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the Friday evening MLB baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets on October 1, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty I

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have issued a code red for all fans on Friday. Braves fans are being asked to wear red to support the team ahead of and during Game Three of the World Series.

The call for a "red out" coincides with the Braves uniform of choice for Friday night games. 

The Braves are even with the Astros going into Game Three this Friday but are 5-0 at home for the Postseason. The Braves are hoping the "red out" will help push them ahead once again.

WORLD SERIES SHORT ON DRAMA SO FAR SHIFTS SCENE TO ATLANTA

In a tweet by the Braves on Thursday, the team wrote:

"TOMORROW: RED OUT!! Coming to Game 3? Wear RED!! Watching from home? Wear RED!! Wherever you’re watching Game 3, the mission is simple: WEAR RED!!"

While traditionally the home team wears white, the Braves have been wearing red at home on Fridays for years with the latest style jersey being introduced in 2019.

Truist Park prepares for Game Three of World Series

SKYFOX 5 flew over Truist Park on Oct. 27, 2021, to see all the preparations being made to the Braves home field ahead of the World Series shifting to Atlanta. The Astros will battle the Braves in Atlanta for three games starting with Game Three.

WASH SENDING BRAVES HOME IN WS AFTER NEAR MISS A DECADE AGO

There may be some orange trying to part that red sea at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, but the Braves hope with the fans rallying behind them, they can send the Astros back on the redeye to Houston on Sunday.

Game Three is Friday at 8 p.m.

