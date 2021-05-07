Braves to play with stands at full capacity, offer vaccines to fans

For the first time in 19 months, the Atlanta Braves will play at home Friday night with 100% seating capacity.

The team has had limited fans in the stands since the season started.

But Friday for the first time in more than a year, the Braves are returning to 100% capacity at Truist Park - a stadium that can seat more than 41,000 people.

Meanwhile, the team has partnered with Emory Healthcare to help more Georgians get vaccinated.

Friday and Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be open to Braves fans 18 years old and older. Pfizer will be administered to those 16 years old and older.

The team is also offering an incentive to anyone who gets vaccinated. People who get the shot on Friday or Saturday at Truist Park are eligible to receive two free tickets to a future Braves game played Sunday through Thursday.

But some health officials are concerned about the decision to return to potentially filling every seat.

"We just don't have enough vaccinated," microbiologist Amber Schmidtke said. "I do worry about potential for disease spread."

Shots will be given out inside the stadium Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Masks are still required inside Truist Park.

